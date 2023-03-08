By Anna Ellis • 08 March 2023 • 14:08
Harry and Meghan christen daughter Lilibet in small Californian ceremony. Image: Lev Radin / Shutterstock.com.
The christening was a small and intimate ceremony at their home in Montecito, California, PEOPLE confirmed on Wednesday, March 8.
Allegedly, King Charles, Camilla, William and Kate were invited but did not attend the event.
Once the news was released fans were quick to take to social media. Harry and Meghan’s spokesman, Omid Scoobie, confirmed: “As first reported by People, a Sussex rep confirms: “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor.”
“King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Kate were invited but didn’t attend.”
It’s fascinating that Prince Harry and Meghan’s spokesman is using the title ‘Princess’ for Lilibet. My understanding was that King Charles needed to issue Letters Patent before they were allowed to do so. Has His Majesty done this?
A third posted: “There will be no royal christening in the UK for Lilibet. Is she a Princess? The Sussexes, who didn’t want titles for their children initially, seem to think so. She is not listed as one by the palace.”
