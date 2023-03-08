By Imran Khan • 08 March 2023 • 21:00

Trailer for the first feature film shot in space ´The Challenge’ released by Russia beating Tom Cruise to claim the title. Image: Screebgrab Roscosmos TV YouTube.com

Russia has released the first trailer of the highly anticipated movie filmed in space at the International Space Centre

The trailer for the first full-length feature movie filmed in space has been released by Russia, beating Hollywood actor Tom Cruise to claim this title.

Scheduled for release on April 20, the film titled ‘The Challenge’ was shot 250 miles (400 kms) above the Earth´s surface, onboard the International Space Station, as per Mail Online.

The movie was made after actors and directors were flown into space, where they filmed it, making it the first one ever, where the crew was sent to space for the production.

This announcement will be a major disappointment for Tom Criuse who had stated that the next Mission Impossible movie, directed by Doug Liman, would be the first one to be ever filmed in Space.

Only six months after the announcement was made by Cruise, Roscomos, the Russian Space Agency announced their plans to make the ‘first feature film to be shot on the International Space Station’.

The filming for the project was done in October 2021 on board, a few months before Russia invaded Ukraine.

A trailer from the movie has recently been posted on the official YouTube page of Roscomos, and can also be seen below.

