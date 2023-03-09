800 million jobs will disappear or change due to automation. How will robots change the health industry?

By EWN • 09 March 2023 • 12:16

Over the next few years, up to 800 million jobs will disappear or change due to automation. However, digital transformation will be responsible for creating new areas of activity, specialisations and jobs. According to the latest estimations, digitalisation will create up to one million new jobs in Romania alone.

„In our country, the health industry is facing an unprecedented human resources crisis. In 2020, six doctors left the country every day. The pressure on large hospitals is becoming more and more intense, and in rural areas, qualified personnel is seriously lacking. Therefore, digital transformation may be the chance for a high-performance health system, in which healthcare professionals are freed from repetitive tasks, done faster and more efficiently by robots.

RPA (Robotic Process Automation), AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine learning) are just a few of the technological solutions that will help with repetitive processes so that specialists can focus on more important tasks such as data analysis and interpretation” Valentin Preda, htss Chief Retail Officer, believes.

Moreover, the concept of machine learning will shorten the time of research and documentation in clinical cases, while helping to decrease the percentage of human errors, using algorithms that standardise procedures and flows.

What is Machine learning?

Machine learning (ML) is a component of artificial intelligence, that allows systems to learn and improve from previous programming. ML helps accelerate scientific discoveries in various industries and the health industry is no exception. From predictive algorithms that alert doctors to a possible heart attack to language-processing tools that help with research, machine learning facilitates new discoveries in the health sector.

ML can improve access to care, improve treatment options, and help customise treatment so that each patient receives the right personalised treatment.

More and more large healthcare organisations are using artificial intelligence to create automated processes and workflows that could make healthcare cheaper, more efficient, more personalised and fairer. However, there’s a long way ahead.

Predictions with the help of technology

A major case study right now is the use of ML and AI to make predictions. Organisations use artificial intelligence to predict everything from emergency department volumes (to better manage staff and triage) to predicting treatments that could be most effective in diagnosing certain conditions.

„The biggest promise of artificial intelligence in health comes from changing clinical workflows. AI can add value either by automating or by improving the work of doctors and clinical staff. As we mentioned before, many repetitive tasks will become fully automated and we will also be able to use AI as a tool to help healthcare professionals better perform their tasks and improve outcomes for patients.” Valentin Preda continues

In order to be successful, health organisations will have to fundamentally rethink and reimagine workflows and processes, and use machine learning and artificial intelligence to create a truly automated health system.

Doctors will simply need to become aware of the power of this new technology and understand that the world is changing in order to keep up with future trends. Building a technology-based healthcare system will make clinicians better at what they do while improving patient experiences,” Valentin Preda continues.

