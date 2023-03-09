By Euro Weekly News Media • 09 March 2023 • 9:30

Credit: STIs/Shutterstock.com.

WHILE former UK health secretary Matt Hancock might have thought that going on I’m a Celebrity Get me Out of Here followed by publishing his diaries was his chance to restore his reputation, it looks like he may have made something of a miscalculation.

Rather than coming out of the pandemic as the saviour of Covid and the person who pushed through a successful vaccine programme, Hancock’s decision to allow multiple Telegraph journalists access to reams of confidential material dating back to that period appears to have, perhaps unsurprisingly, backfired.

The woman who ghostwrote his book, Pandemic Diaries, Isabel Oakeshott was the first to raise concerns over Hancock’s handling of scientific advice, claiming he ignored Chris Whitty’s advice over care home testing.

Now the Telegraph says it has multiple further stories to share on the embattled politician. Given that watching a public fall from grace is a treasured national past time, it looks like there will be plenty watching with interest.

If there is a moral to be found here then, it is perhaps this; if you are going to write a book about how good you were at your job during a public crisis, you better make sure everyone else agrees with you.

