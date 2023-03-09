By Euro Weekly News Media • 09 March 2023 • 9:30
Credit: STIs/Shutterstock.com.
Rather than coming out of the pandemic as the saviour of Covid and the person who pushed through a successful vaccine programme, Hancock’s decision to allow multiple Telegraph journalists access to reams of confidential material dating back to that period appears to have, perhaps unsurprisingly, backfired.
The woman who ghostwrote his book, Pandemic Diaries, Isabel Oakeshott was the first to raise concerns over Hancock’s handling of scientific advice, claiming he ignored Chris Whitty’s advice over care home testing.
Now the Telegraph says it has multiple further stories to share on the embattled politician. Given that watching a public fall from grace is a treasured national past time, it looks like there will be plenty watching with interest.
If there is a moral to be found here then, it is perhaps this; if you are going to write a book about how good you were at your job during a public crisis, you better make sure everyone else agrees with you.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.