Spread the word

By Nicole King • 09 March 2023 • 9:57

I’ve always loved words and as a child would go to sleep reading Roget’s Thesaurus to know as many synonyms as possible to truly represent the intention. It’s only over the past few years that I have come to appreciate that the words themselves also bear much significance. The English language is particularly “loaded” with nuance and double entendre. “Spelling” literally means casting spells, with our words, whether we realise we’re doing it or not.

Does it matter you may wonder? Well actually yes, it does. Our words are more powerful than many of us realise and should be chosen carefully. Japanese researcher Dr. Masaru Emoto has proven this and provided photographic evidence to help us understand the process.

Many of us say words without thinking, such as “I hate being stuck in traffic”, or “I hate being late”, but as it turns out, saying the word “hate” carries an energy that can turn a frozen drop of water into ugly, sinister looking shapes when observed under a microscope. Polluted water when frozen and examined in the same way creates similar ugly patterns, in dull opaque colours, as did the water exposed to an abusive word or phrase. His studies and experiments have also shown that our words have so much power that they can alter the molecular structure of water. This is most significant as water covers 71% of our planet’s surface and makes up over 65% of the adult human body; our words can either pollute it or purify it; it’s up to us.

Dr. Masaru Emoto revealed that water exposed to harmonious, classical music and positive affirmations produce brilliant, unique, diamond formations. Prayer can transform ugly polluted water molecules into beautiful snowflake and diamond crystals after being blessed, by saying the right words.

I’ve written about this several times because I think we all need a little reminder now and then, myself included. Here’s an easy way to test this for yourself at home and good approach to introduce children to the concept.

Put some boiled rice into 3 separate jam jars.

Label one jar with the words I LOVE YOU, another with I HATE YOU and the third, leave blank.

Pour tap water into the 3 jars, covering the rice and seal with the lid.

Separate the jars (@ 30 cms apart) and say the corresponding words written on the jar directly to that jar, every day, for 30 days. (Ignore the unlabelled jar).

I personally find it hard to say I hate you, even to a jar of rice, particularly seeing what happens to it after the experiment. You can also try this with 2 similar sized plants; give them both water as usual but only talk to and pay attention to one of them. With either test it is evident that we all need love and attention to thrive. Please feel free to share your results and help spread the word!

