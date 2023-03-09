The Dogetti Family rises up as Bitcoin and Dogecoin fall victim to the War on Crypto

By EWN • 09 March 2023 • 10:45

It seemed as though 2023 was to be a smooth year of growth of Crypto – in January, as many of the top cryptos on the market skyrocketed compared to their performance in Q4 of 2022, but regulators had something else in mind. The FTX scandal saw the rise of many regulation conversations, with February seeing the start of an ongoing battle between different governments across the world against the freedom of crypto, which has seen the market become more volatile than ever before for many. Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen below $23,000, and Binance’s stablecoin BUSD has collapsed, losing $6 billion in a week – causing it to fall out of the top 10 cryptos by market cap for a time.

But this time of uncertainty isn’t that uncertain for all crypto projects. If anything, cryptocurrencies thrive during this “war,” such as Tether (USDT)’s continued stability. Projects that have continued to do extremely well even now are ones still in presale due to them not being on the market just yet. This works to their advantage as they aren’t subject to controversy with no unhappy investors; it’s the opposite, if anything. Early investors get to watch a project be built from the ground while getting close to the team behind them, building a sense of trust that many other cryptos are missing. This is especially the case with Dogetti (DETI).

Saving Privates Bitcoin and Dogecoin

Bitcoin and Dogecoin (DOGE) are very different cryptos, but they have more in common than you would think. Both are originators that experienced exceptional growth during the crypto boom of the 2020s, Bitcoin being the first cryptocurrency overall and Dogecoin being the first meme coin. Likely, as a result of this, they both rank firmly within the top 10 cryptos in the world. With that said, tough times and downward trends aren’t uncommon for these top cryptos. Dogecoin especially has struggled to return to its peak, but things seemed as though they were looking up as Bitcoin surged by 50% since the start of the year and Dogecoin at one point growing by 5.4% in the space of 24 hours. But as of March, across Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and other top cryptos on the market, $100 billion has been lost.

With that said, both coins have rallied and made strong comebacks many times in their histories, which means it isn’t out of the question for them to recover from this, though it may take a while. They’re both still valuable investments to hold regardless of how things are currently going, especially Bitcoin, something that isn’t cheap and easy to come by. The year has only just begun, and it’s too early to count the two of the best cryptos out there just yet.

Good Morning, Dogetti

Following in the footsteps of Dogecoin, Dogetti is a meme coin with entertaining imagery. Still, it sets itself apart from the original, and its other meme coin rivals due to its admirable goal. It’s exactly because of said goal that the project has grown so fast and would be able to survive the current issues going on, as there is no need to worry about investor protection to begin with. Dogetti is about the community first and foremost; the community is the family. The team behind Dogetti wants to create a coin that is owned and controlled by its buyers, developing real wealth within the ecosystem and creating a sense of belonging among holders.

The way Dogetti will do this is through a reflection protocol run on the Ethereum Network (ETH) that redistributes the token supply every single time there is a transaction. One of the most important aspects of this here is that 2% of the overall supply will be given to holders. Giving away extra tokens to the “family” just for holding is not only generous on the side of the developers but also lucrative for the members, as it gives them an incentive to both keep their tokens as well as use them.

Dogetti wants to keep its community close and remind them how important they are to the project as a whole, establishing a reputation of transparency and mutual respect. This is the opposite of what regulators are currently portraying crypto to be, which is what makes what Dogetti represents so important.

The presale has already proven popular with buyers, showing its potential. Stage 1 only has $70,000 left to reach its goal before the price rises. The war is far from over, and the market will likely continue to change, but regardless of the outcome and who is declared the victor, Dogetti will thrive either way, so if you want to buy the next big thing at the cheapest price, it’ll ever be, now is the time!

For More Information On Dogetti (DETI):

Presale: https://dogetti.io/how-to-buy

Website: https://dogetti.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/Dogetti

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_Dogetti_

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido