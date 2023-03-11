What are the most popular Cryptocurrencies? How did Meme Coins like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Dogetti Succeed?

By EWN • 11 March 2023 • 12:30

When just starting out as a crypto investor, it can be quite difficult to figure out where to start out. The amount of crypto there is to choose from grows every year, and the market moves extremely fast, to the point where it becomes overwhelming. The number one crypto in the world is Bitcoin (BTC), but with a current price of over $22,000, it’s not exactly affordable for the average beginner.

But the start of the 2020s saw the emergence of the meme coin, a fun and accessible type of crypto with high profitability potential on top of being incredibly cheap. They became popular fast, with many of them having a value of millions, with two of them even having a total dollar value in the billions. Here are three popular crypto coins to buy that are both cheap and valuable!

The Top Dog Dogecoin

Though meme coins blew up in popularity in the last few years, they’ve actually almost been around for a decade. Dogecoin (DOGE) was created in 2013 as the original meme coin, based on the funny image of a Shiba Inu that was a popular meme around that time. Behind its fun appearance, Dogecoin was introduced as an alternative to other cryptos, such as Bitcoin, that would be more easily accessible with a reach beyond the typical demographic. And that’s exactly what it was!

Dogecoin quickly became a success, with many seasoned crypto enthusiasts buying in, but early 2021 would prove to be a phenomenal year for it – and meme coins as a whole. It eventually caught the attention of Billionaire CEO Elon Musk. As a known meme enjoyer and a regular tweeter, it was an instant match made in heaven. His company Telsa, which would hit a value of $1 trillion that same year, announced that they would begin accepting payments with Dogecoin alongside other plans that incorporate the coin’s usage. This was accompanied by Elon taking to Twitter and mentioning Dogecoin often, all wrestling in the coin growing by 339%! Today, Dogecoin is ranked among the top 10 cryptos by market cap, a position it has firmly held on to over the years.

Shiba Inu, A Man’s Best Friend

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) isn’t the second, third, or fourth meme coin to be created after Dogecoin, it’s undoubtedly the most successful one. 2020 and 2021 saw meme coin after meme coin appears on the market after Dogecoin blew up, with many of them becoming popular projects. Still, this coin left the biggest mark after the same catalyst involved in Dogecoin played a big role in making Shiba Inu popular. The aptly-named “Dogecoin Killer” was not shy about its inspiration nor intentions, which most likely brought it to Elon Musk’s (yes, him again) attention.

After Elon once again took to Twitter to tweet cryptic and ironic tweets directed towards Shiba Inu, the meme coin exploded, surging by 243%. It, at one point, even passed its predecessor. Dogecoin would keep its crown despite that, but with Shiba Inu currently ranking at 15 overall, with a market cap of $6 billion; there is no denying that it is a top meme coin and a popular cryptocurrency.

Dogetti Aims To Run With The Big Dogs

Now if you’re looking for something new that you can personally build your trust in as you watch it grow, Dogetti (DETI) is for you. While it hasn’t been around for nearly as long as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, beginning its presale this year, it’s already steadily becoming popular. This popularity most likely comes from the fact that the developers behind Dogetti want to treat its community like a family, and no one is more giving than your own family. Both owned and controlled by the community, Dogetti wants to create a place for buyers to feel a sense of belonging.

This will be done through a variety of ways, such as exclusive NFTs, the DogettiDAO, and their very own reflection protocol. A reflection protocol is a program that allows the token supply to be redistributed back into the community with every single transaction from it. Of the 6% redistributed, 2% of that will go to token holders for nothing other than the fact that they’re holding. The chance to earn extra tokens by doing virtually nothing is one you’d have to be crazy to miss out on. The presale is 5% away from completing stage 1, with only $25,000 left to raise before meeting its target. Once it does, the price and value of the token will rise, so now is the only time you’ll be able to buy it at the cheapest price it’ll ever be.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido