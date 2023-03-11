Young girl battling stage 4 cancer wins hearts at Crufts with second-place winning

By Laura Kemp • 11 March 2023 • 15:44

Freya with her dog, Echo. Image - YouTube/Crufts

Eight-year-old Freya Harris won everyone’s hearts at Crufts after placing second, alongside her beloved dog, while battling stage 4 cancer.

Freya Harris from Lincolnshire and her nine-month-old puppy Echo stunned judges and viewers as they competed in the Australian Shepherd puppy bitch class and claimed the reserve rosette.

Eight-year-old Freya was diagnosed with a rare form of kidney cancer called Wilms’ Tumour in December 2021. After watching Crufts for years with her mum Gemma, she decided to compete in the show, finishing in second place and winning over hearts at the NEC Birmingham.

Freya said of the win: “It was amazing to finish in second place. I was expecting to finish last place and even then I would have been so happy, but there is me getting second place,” Grimsby Live reports.

“I nearly cried in the ring. I feel very proud of myself.”

“I have done lots of things that I have never done before, I have stroked all the dogs and had ice cream!”

“It feels amazing to show Echo here today – I never thought I would get this far. She has helped me a lot, there are many things I couldn’t do without her.”

Since her diagnosis, Freya has been in and out of hospital, with her beloved Echo bought for her by her parents to encourage her to go on walks. Freya and Echo qualified for Crufts having only left the hospital in the early hours of the morning on the day of the competition, having received a blood transfusion.

The incredible young girl was cheered on by family members and applause from the entire audience as she and Echo competed on the famous NEC green carpet.

Mum, Gemma, said: “It’s amazing seeing her show today – it’s mind-blowing, once in a lifetime. It has been incredible.”

“She has been absolutely buzzing, full of emotion. She had a little wobble before she went in the ring, the nerves took over and she didn’t think she could do it, but she has had an explosion of excitement.”

“It was incredibly emotional to see her go out there and absolutely smashing it, strutting her stuff. There wasn’t a dry eye, we were all crying.”

“We had no expectation at all, but we weren’t expecting her to finish second in her class.”

“The winner came over and offered Freya her first-place rosette and we turned it down and said she is going to try and get it herself, but it was so nice.”

“We are proud of her, and will always be proud of her, but to see everyone else rallying around her and spurring her on is really heart-warming.”