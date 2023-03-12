Farm worker loses his life in Almeria’s Velez Blanco after his tractor overturns

By Chris King • 12 March 2023 • 19:51

Image of a tractor in a field. Credit: mapa.gob.es

A man was killed after his tractor overturned while working on a farm in the Almeria municipality of Velez Blanco.

As reported by Emergencias 112 Andalucia, a man died yesterday afternoon, Saturday, March 11, after a tractor he was driving overturned on a farm in the Almeria municipality of Velez-Blanco.

The 112 switchboard operator received an alert from Civil Protection at around 5:10pm informing them that a man was trapped under a tractor that had overturned on a farm located in the Paraje de Turruquena. Civil Protection had been informed of the incident by the Guardia Civil and was requesting assistance to rescue the injured person.

Patrols from the Guardia Civil, members of the 061 Health Emergencies Centre (CES), and Civil Protection personnel all attended the location. On arrival, there was nothing that could be done to help the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the first investigations, the deceased most likely suffered the accident when the tractor he was working with somehow overturned and fell on him. When they failed to hear anything from him, the man’s relatives went to the farm and found him trapped under the farm vehicle.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.