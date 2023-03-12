Your vote counts as more than a hundred companies compete in the Alicante Trade Awards

Voting by the public is open until March 19.

All the companies that are candidates competing can be found and voted for in the vote for your favourite business section on the website https://premiosdecomercio.alicante.es.

This year the city of Alicante has broken records with a whopping 110 companies from the hotel and catering, trade, crafts and services sectors registered to compete for the 17 awards with prizes valued at €35,000.

The Councillor for Trade and Hospitality, Lidia Lopez, has been very pleased with the response to the campaign promoted by the City Council to “boost and recognise our local trade and business sector, as well as to achieve greater excellence and competitiveness in business, rewarding both their daily work, effort, and professionalism in the city.”

The councillor confirmed: “Please vote. In this edition, the economic prizes have been reinstated to recognise professionals and companies in Alicante that contribute to making the city more competitive and better, and with such important economic incentives to help them”.

