Estonia arrests three politicians suspected of ‘establishing ties’ with Russia

By Chris King • 13 March 2023 • 2:05

Image of Estonian and Russian flags. Credit: danielo/Shutterstock.com

Three politicians suspected of ‘establishing ties’ with Russia have been arrested by the authorities in Estonia.

Harju County Court in Estonia recently arrested Aivo Peterson, the leader of the Koos social movement Koos for two months. Two of his associates, Dmitry Roots, and Russian citizen Andrey Andronov, were also detained for the same period, as reported by dailystorm.ru, referencing Postimees.

According to the Estonian news outlet, they are suspected of ‘establishing ties’ with Russia, ‘against Estonia’. The country’s Security Police reportedly arrested the three men on March 10. They are charged under article 235 of the Estonian Penitentiary Code. Its sanctions include up to six years in prison.

On January 23, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that they would lower the level of diplomatic relations with Estonia in connection with the unfriendly steps taken by Tallinn. The Estonian ambassador was ordered to leave the Russian Federation until February 7. Later that day, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs demanded that the Russian ambassador leave the country.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.