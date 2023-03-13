Wagner PMC boss Yevgeny Prigozhin insists the situation in Bakhmut is ‘very difficult’

By Chris King • 13 March 2023 • 2:28

Image of Wagner PMC boss Yevgeny Prighozin. Credit: Telegram Concorde press agency

The current situation in Bakhmut is ‘very difficult’ insisted the Wagner PMC boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner PMC boss, noted this Sunday, March 12, that ‘the situation is very difficult’ around the city of Bakhmut. This is due to the fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are constantly ‘throwing up’ reserves he explained.

Posting on the Telegram channel of his Concord press service, the mercenary chief wrote: “The situation in Bakhmut is difficult, very difficult, the enemy is biting for every metre and the closer we are to the city centre, the harder the battles, the more artillery works on us, the more tanks”.

He continued: “Ukrainians throw up endless reserves. But we are moving forward and will continue to move forward and will not disgrace the glory of Russian weapons”.

Bakhmut is located in the Kyiv-controlled part of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). Fierce battles have been raging in the city now for many months. According to the latest reports, Russian forces have cut or taken under fire control all the paved roads to the city, as reported by gazeta.ru.

Earlier, a Wagner PMC fighter spoke about the kamikaze drones that are being employed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Bakhmut. As a result, he said, armoured vehicles are rarely used during the assault on the city. The Ukrainian military is attacking groups with the help of drones, which evacuate the wounded and bring provisions to the front-line troops.

Yesterday, Saturday 11, Prighozin claimed that Russian troops had moved to within 1.2km of the administrative centre of Bakhmut. “That’s about a five-story building where the smoke comes from – the building of the city administration, the administrative centre of the city. It’s 1km and 200m away”, he explained.

