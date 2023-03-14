By Imran Khan • 14 March 2023 • 16:40

Man arrested in UK for driving while ‘unfit’ after 12-year-old boy was killed during collision with a van. Image by Stephen Barnes Shutterstock.com

Police in the UK have arrested a 67-year-old man on several charges including driving while being unfit after a boy was killed during an accident

A man had been arrested in the UK after he hit a 12-year-old boy with his van, which killed him during the accident.

As per the Devon and Cornwall Police, the boy died on the spot due to injuries after the collision, which took place in Cornwall.

The driver of the car has been arrested and remains in police custody on “suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and attention, and on suspicion of driving whilst unfit”, as per the Mirror.

Police said that the man is from the town of Hayle and was driving a white Iveco van.

They are now asking for witnesses to come forward if they have any further information regarding the incident which happened on the A3047.

“Officers are calling for any witnesses or anyone who has any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, to come forward. Please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting reference number 50230058989.”, said a statement by the police.

It added, “The road was closed for some time to allow an investigation to take place, led by the Roads Policing Team”.

The police also stated that “It was reopened at around 1am on Tuesday, March 14”.

“There will also be a pop-up police surgery held at Morrison’s car park on Agar Road between 1pm and 2pm today, Tuesday, March 14 for members of the community and or witnesses to speak to officers”, the police statement added.

Officials also informed that the “public should expect to local officers undertaking high visibility patrols at the start and end of the school day” in the area for the next few days to provide reassurance”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.