BREAKING: Spanish government FINALLY approves UK licence agreement from THIS date Close
Trending:

Residents confined to homes after huge blaze breaks out in Tarragona municipality of Calafell

By Chris King • 14 March 2023 • 21:53

Image of the fire in Calafell, Tarragona. Credit: [email protected]

A huge fire that broke out in the Tarragona municipality of Calafell led to the residents of two urbanisations being confined to their homes.

 

As reported by the Generalitat Firefighters, a large blaze broke out this afternoon, Tuesday, March 14, in a forest near two residential areas in the Tarragona municipality of Calafell. The confinement of the residents of the Mas Mel and Bellamar de Calafell urbanisations was subsequently requested.

A statement released by the Catalonian government read: “The Firefighters of the Generalitat have been working, since 17.55 h on Tuesday, March 14, in a fire of vegetation of urban interface and forest area in Calafell (Baix Penedes). The fire is located near two housing estates, Mas Mel and Bellavista, where the confinement of residents has been requested”.

It continued: “At 7:30 p.m., 35 ground firefighters and more than 70 personnel, including members of the Grup Operatiu de Suport (GROS) and the Grup d’Actuacions Forestals (GRAF), have been deployed to the fire. The fire affects the Escarnosa mountain and spreads in a south-east direction, driven by the midday wind, present in the area during the whole day”, it added.

“The flame is intense and has created numerous secondary focuses. The cap has impacted with an area of conreus, but the secondary focuses have allowed the flames to continue advancing. Intensive work is being carried out on the left and right flank of the fire. According to the provisional estimate of the Rural Agents, the fire affects 13 hectares”, it concluded.

In Calafell, #Bomberscat we continue to work with 46 teams on a fire near the Bellamar housing estates (and not Bellavista, as we said previously) and Mas Mel. The fire has affected some fences and gardens but has caused no damage to homes, and NO residents have been evacuated”, the brigade tweeted at @bomberscat.

A second tweet said: “#Bomberscat required the evacuation of three of the streets of one of the housing estates closest to the fire, Mas Mel. With regard to extinguishment tasks, we continue to work with 48 units to confine the left flank and secure the right”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

Continue Reading