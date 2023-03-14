Residents confined to homes after huge blaze breaks out in Tarragona municipality of Calafell

By Chris King • 14 March 2023 • 21:53

Image of the fire in Calafell, Tarragona. Credit: [email protected]

A huge fire that broke out in the Tarragona municipality of Calafell led to the residents of two urbanisations being confined to their homes.

As reported by the Generalitat Firefighters, a large blaze broke out this afternoon, Tuesday, March 14, in a forest near two residential areas in the Tarragona municipality of Calafell. The confinement of the residents of the Mas Mel and Bellamar de Calafell urbanisations was subsequently requested.

A statement released by the Catalonian government read: “The Firefighters of the Generalitat have been working, since 17.55 h on Tuesday, March 14, in a fire of vegetation of urban interface and forest area in Calafell (Baix Penedes). The fire is located near two housing estates, Mas Mel and Bellavista, where the confinement of residents has been requested”.

It continued: “At 7:30 p.m., 35 ground firefighters and more than 70 personnel, including members of the Grup Operatiu de Suport (GROS) and the Grup d’Actuacions Forestals (GRAF), have been deployed to the fire. The fire affects the Escarnosa mountain and spreads in a south-east direction, driven by the midday wind, present in the area during the whole day”, it added.

“The flame is intense and has created numerous secondary focuses. The cap has impacted with an area of conreus, but the secondary focuses have allowed the flames to continue advancing. Intensive work is being carried out on the left and right flank of the fire. According to the provisional estimate of the Rural Agents, the fire affects 13 hectares”, it concluded.

“In Calafell, #Bomberscat we continue to work with 46 teams on a fire near the Bellamar housing estates (and not Bellavista, as we said previously) and Mas Mel. The fire has affected some fences and gardens but has caused no damage to homes, and NO residents have been evacuated”, the brigade tweeted at @bomberscat.

A Calafell, #Bomberscat seguim treballant amb 46 dotacions a un incendi proper a les urbanitzacions de Bellamar (i no Bellavista, com hem dit anteriorment) i Mas Mel. El foc ha afectat algunes tanques i jardins però no ha causat danys a les cases, i NO hi ha residents evacuats — Bombers (@bomberscat) March 14, 2023

A second tweet said: “#Bomberscat required the evacuation of three of the streets of one of the housing estates closest to the fire, Mas Mel. With regard to extinguishment tasks, we continue to work with 48 units to confine the left flank and secure the right”.

#Bomberscat ha requerit evacuar tres dels carrers d'una de les urbanitzacions més properes a l'incendi, el Mas Mel. Pel que fa a les tasques d'extinció, hi seguim treballant amb 48 dotacions per confinar el flanc esquerre i assegurar el dret — Bombers (@bomberscat) March 14, 2023

El cos de @mossos ha informat que per l'incendi de Calafell s'han desallotjat 11 persones de la urbanització Mas Mel, que han marxat amb els seus vehicles particulars pic.twitter.com/Tft3kMbljX — Protecció civil (@emergenciescat) March 14, 2023

