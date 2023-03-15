Cocos-BCX (COCOS), Alchemy Pay (ACH) And TMS Network (TMSN): Creating a More Accessible And User-Friendly Crypto Ecosystem

By EWN • 15 March 2023 • 10:45

No one can deny that the future prospect of a crypto ecosystem is huge, but why does it have to be so complicated? Many crypto enthusiasts have strived to contribute to the crypto ecosystem with their own DeFi apps and blockchain networks, only to give up due to its complexity.

Thankfully, tokens such as Cocos-BCX (COCOS), Alchemy Pay (ACH), and TMS Network (TMSN) are working towards creating a more accessible and user-friendly crypto ecosystem. Want to be a part of it? Read on to find out more!

Cocos-BCX (COCOS)

In-game payments have been a part of online gaming for decades, and the booming industry shows even more potential to grow with crypto payments. However, game developers are rarely fluent in blockchain talk, and Cocos-BCX (COCOS) has recognised that this is greatly stunting GameFi innovation. Cocos-BCX offers an incubation service, marketplace, community, and all sorts of development tools to make it easier for game developers to integrate crypto into their features.In order for the crypto world to thrive, it must be as accessible as possible to as large of an audience as possible, and Cocos-BCX (COCOS) has been smart to target the gaming industry. Gaming has never been more popular than now and through the Cocos-BCX (COCOS) development suite, gaming through a more user-friendly and accessible crypto ecosystem should soon become a reality.

Alchemy Pay (ACH)

In-game payments are one thing, but what if DeFi app developers want to provide their users with universal payment systems? That’s where Alchemy Pay (ACH) comes in. Supporting cryptocurrencies as well as fiat cash is a pretty tough task, although Alchemy Pay (ACH) is making it much easier to achieve. Much like Cocos-BCX (COCOS), Alchemy Pay (ACH) offers the crypto industry easy-to-use development tools, specifically for facilitating multi-currency payment systems.

On top of supporting all major crypto tokens, Alchemy Pay (ACH) also supports more than 50 fiat currencies, and this will allow its clients to tap into international markets. No longer will currency support be a pitfall for developers – Alchemy Pay (ACH) has made it far more accessible and user-friendly to integrate into any type of DeFi app, and the implications that this has on the future of the crypto ecosystem are massive.

TMS Network (TMSN)

TMS Network (TMSN) is a decentralised investment platform with a twist – it focuses on unifying crypto with CFDs, FX, equities, and other derivatives. This in itself has made TMS Network (TMSN) a far more user-friendly and accessible investment option for investors as it prevents them from having to use separate fragmented platforms for different digital assets.

TMS Network (TMSN) provides educational resources to beginners for free, whilst advanced AI chatbots and analytic tools are offered to experienced investors. Along with social trading communities, a decentralized governance voting system, and an increasingly feature-dense platform, TMS Network (TMSN) is shining brightly right now, and its user-friendly and accessible approach has led to its initial first stage of presale selling out in just two weeks.

Final Thoughts

Innovation is continuous within the crypto sphere, but due to the complex nature of blockchain technology, it’s not always easy for innovators to get involved. Thankfully, tokens such as Cocos-BCX (COCOS), Alchemy Pay (ACH), and TMS Network (TMSN) are actively attempting to make the crypto ecosystem user-friendly and accessible.

Cocos-BCX (COCOS) and Alchemy Pay (ACH) are certainly making life easier for developers, but TMS Network (TMSN) is causing significantly more buzz due to its focus on a highly accessible consumer investment product. If you want a piece of the pie, you’re going to have to be quick, because the token has already reached $0.025 and it’s only a matter of time until the second stage of presale sells out just like the first!

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

