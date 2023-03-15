Tin mine revival in Pool (Cornwall) as demand for the metal increases

By Linda Hall • 15 March 2023 • 15:00

SOUTH CROFTY: Tin production first recorded in 1592 Photo credit: Cornish Metals

BRITAIN’S mining industry was founded on tin, long before coal fuelled the industrial revolution.

Although Cornwall still comes to mind when thinking of tin, the world’s principal producers are currently Chinese companies that include Yunnan Tin, Yunnan Chengfeng and Minsur.

Like copper and lithium, tin is fundamental to the technology sector’s growth and the transition to a low-carbon economy.

“It has seen very strong price increases since early 2021,” said Richard Williams, chief executive of Canadian mineral exploration company Cornish Metals.

In May 2022 the company announced that it had secured £40.5 million (€46.3 million) in funding which it would use to drain its South Crofty mine in Pool, located between Camborne and Redruth, where production was first recorded in 1592 and continued until 1998.

It will also construct a treatment plant for the mine water and complete a feasibility study.

South Crofty, which has the world’s fourth-largest tin deposit, has now turned up attractive tin grades from newly-explored areas on the company’s land.

“Discovering a new high-grade zone in the middle of a historic mining district is a tremendous outcome, and again demonstrates the exploration potential of the region,” Cornish Metals chief executive Richard Williams said, following the most recent set of drill results.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram