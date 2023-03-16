Average price of electricity in Spain falls considerably on Friday, March 17

By Chris King • 16 March 2023 • 22:05

Image of electricity pylons. Credit: Dmitrydesign/Shutterstock.com

On Friday, March 17, the average price of electricity in Spain falls by 19.9 per cent.

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will increase by 19.9 per cent on Friday, March 17, compared to today, Thursday 16. Specifically, it will stand at €70.27 /MWh.

According to the operator of the Iberian Energy Market (OMIE), in the auction, the cost of energy in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – will stand at €70.27/MWh tomorrow.

Monday’s cheapest time will be between the hours of 2pm and 4pm, at €27.83/MWh, while the most expensive will be between 8pm and 9pm, at €127.69/MWh.

Compensation for gas companies of €0/MWh is added to this pool price for the 19th consecutive day. It must be paid by

consumers who are beneficiaries of the measure, consumers of the regulated tariff (PVPC), or those who, despite being on the free market, have an indexed rate.

As a result, the average accumulated price of electricity in the month until March 17 stands at €99.81/MWh. That is almost €34 less than the €133.14/MWh of the same period in February.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.