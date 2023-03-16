Strong woman

By Euro Weekly News Media • 16 March 2023 • 10:12

JAN JONES: Completed a prostate cancer triathlon. Credit: Jan Jones

AMONG the many men who took in part in the Don’t Be a Man, Get a Prostate Test triathlon on Saturday, March 11, there were two hardy women who not only wanted to stretch their own physical stamina to the limit but show their solidarity for men suffering from prostate cancer.

One of those women is Jan Jones, Operations Manager for restaurant La Scala, who told the Euro Weekly News how hard she had to push herself to complete this mammoth challenge just one month before her 60th birthday, personally raising more than €1,000.

Organised by Costa del Sol resident Clive Marks who has been raising awareness for the prostate cancer ever since his own diagnosis, the triathlon involved a grueling 800 metre swin, 5.5 kilometre run, and 9 kilometre cycle in a circuit from Cabopino to Fuengirola.

Speaking about how much work went into completing the triathlon, she said: “I do a lot of yoga and try to go to the gym when I can. I was training three times a week and then I had a month off and trained even more.”

She added: “It was definitely a first for me in a wetsuit and I did struggle with the swim.”

The achievement is a huge one for Jan, with only one other woman- a young Crossfit trainer- completing the course. Jan said: “My talents are probably more event organising and furndrasing but I did do it and did finish it.

“I felt amazing and I still do- I’m still absolutely buzzing. It’s a great charity and a great effort made by everyone.”

Jan added: “I’m 60 this year next month on April 10 and this is a big achievement for me.”

Jan told the Euro Weekly News why it was important to get involved: “Clive is one of my best friend’s husbands.

“I’m very emotionally attached to any cancer fundraising as my partner as recently had testicular cancer and I lost mum about 18 years ago to lung cancer.”

She added: “I think we should give something back if we’re healthy. If we can combine health and stamina with fundraising that’s amazing.”

