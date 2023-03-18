Football referee arrested after pulling a knife on a young player in the Cadiz municipality of Jerez de la Frontera

By Chris King • 18 March 2023 • 18:06

A referee who pulled a knife on a young player during a football match in the Cadiz municipality of Jerez de la Frontera was arrested by the National Police.

As reported in a statement from the National Police today, Saturday, March 18, officers arrested a football referee as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of injury and another of threats aggravated by the use of a knife. The incident occurred in the Cadiz municipality of Jerez de la Frontera where the 24-year-old was in charge of a non-federated 7-a-side football match.

According to the police report, during the match, one of the players reproached the referee for one of the decisions he made. The match official allegedly reacted violently, punching the young boy in the chest along with a strong slap in the face. He subsequently produced a knife and made a serious threat with it to the youth.

This reaction resulted in the rest of the players of both teams as well as a large number of spectators invading the pitch to separate the man and the boy, to avoid any further aggression, as reported by 20minutos.es.

Another player from the opposing team – also an underage boy – also participated in the serious threats. He has been identified and reported to the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office, which will decide on his alleged responsibilities.

Both the referee and the player left the scene rapidly in a vehicle before the arrival of the police. However, they were identified by the officers after collecting evidence about the events that took place. They proceeded to arrest the young player last Thursday morning, March 16.

The boy involved in the incident with the two alleged aggressors was taken to a health centre in the city by his father. Medical professionals treated him for the blows to his face and torso and he was issued with a medical assistance report that has been attached to the police report.

