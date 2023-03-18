Surfer loses his life off La Concha beach in the Cantabrian municipality of Suances

By Chris King • 18 March 2023 • 18:35

Image of 112 helicopter on La Concha beach in Suances, Cantabria. Credit: [email protected]

A surfer died after being pulled from the water off La Concha beach, in the municipality of Suances in Cantabria.

As reported by the Government of Cantabria, a 49-year-old surfer died this Saturday, March 18, while in the water off La Concha beach, in the municipality of Suances. He was identified as a resident of the municipality of Polanco.

Other surfers in the area who spotted that the man was in difficulty pulled him out of the water. Some attempted to revive him while waiting for the arrival of the 061 professionals. After receiving an emergency alert, the 112 Emergency Attention Centre in Cantabria deployed patrols from the Guardia Civil and Suances Local Police to the location shortly after 8am.

The Cantabrian Government emergency helicopter team was also dispatched to the area and landed on the beach. On arrival, the medical professionals continued with resuscitation techniques (CPR) but to no avail. The surfer was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

A tweet from 112 Cantabria read: “A surfer dies on the beach of La Concha, in Suances. Surfers from the area pulled him out of the water and tried to revive him, in collaboration with the health services, without finally being able to save his life”.

They added: “We mobilise professionals from @061Cantabria, the Cantabrian Government helicopter team, local police and@guardiacivil. The victim was 49 years old and was a neighbour of Polanco”.

