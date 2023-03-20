OCAL’s Beethoven Plus Concert: Symphony of Almeria’s local talent

By Betty Henderson • 20 March 2023 • 13:21

Soprano Elena Gallardo took to the stage and stunned with incredible vocals at a concert as part of the Beethoven Plus series in Almería Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Almería

THE Orquesta Ciudad de Almería (OCAL) performed a stunning concert at the Auditorio Maestro Padilla on Saturday, March 18.

As well as being treated to musical excellence, attendees were also given a rosemary plant to care for at home or to plant in the city, as a symbol of the orchestra’s commitment to fostering young talent in the region.

The concert showcased the talent of two exceptional musicians from the region: Granada pianist Rogelio Gil and Almería soprano Elena Gallardo. The OCAL provided the perfect platform for these musicians to shine, and they delivered a mesmerising performance.

The ‘De la tierra’ concert was part of the OCAL’s ongoing exploration of Beethoven’s symphonies..Under the direction of Michael Thomas, the orchestra brought energy and elegance to the prodigy’s eighth symphony.

The concert began with Beethoven’s overture ‘Coriolano’. It was followed by the beautiful “Vorrei spiegarvi, Oh Dio!” by Mozart, and his Concerto for piano n.23 in La Mayor’.

The audience left the concert hall with a sense of awe and appreciation for the exceptional musical talent that the region has to offer.