By Imran Khan • 20 March 2023 • 12:19

Police in UK investigate crime scene after delivery driver tragically found dead next to van Image: Georgethefourth Shutterstock.com

Officials said that investigations are at an early stage after finding a delivery driver dead next to his van in the UK

Police are conducting investigations after a man believed to be a DPD delivery driver was found next to his van in the UK.

Authorities said that the emergency services were immediately called to the scene of the incident which took place in Horden, County Durham.

A suspect has already been arrested by the officials, according to the Mirror, as the investigations continue.

“Police have launched an investigation following an incident in the Handley Street area, of Horden at around 11.30 am this morning”, said a statement by a Durham Police spokesperson.

The statement added, “Officers and paramedics attended but sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene. One man has been arrested in connection with the incident.”

The spokesperson also said that “The area is currently cordoned off and officers are expected to remain at the scene for some time”.

Meanwhile, local reports suggest that forensic officers have been working on the scene of the incident and have set up a tent next to the DPD delivery van.

The area has also been cordoned off by the police, including nearby roads.

Detective Chief Inspector Craig Rudd, of Durham Constabulary, in a statement, said that “This investigation is in the very early stages, and we are working to establish exactly what has happened”.

“I would like to thank the local community for their patience, understanding and co-operation while we deal with the incident”, Rudd added.

