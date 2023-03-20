Raise a glass: Mojácar council launch new hospitality glass recycling campaign

By Betty Henderson • 20 March 2023 • 14:19

A new recycling campaign in Mojácar’s hospitality industry aims to improve sustainability, keeping the town as a beach paradise. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Mojácar (via email)

MOJÁCAR council is taking a proactive approach to encourage the hospitality sector to recycle their glass containers, with a new campaign set to launch in collaboration with the Almanzora Levante Vélez Waste Company.

The project, announced on Friday, March 17, aims to visit local businesses and offer guidance on how to recycle correctly, as well as providing resources to make the process easier.

The hospitality sector is a major cause of single-use glass waste, accounting for around 50 per cent of waste in the single-use glass category. By working together, the campaign hopes to achieve recycling targets and make a significant contribution to the fight against climate change.

A team of environmental reporters are set to run surveys and interviews with local businesses to gain a better understanding of their needs, with the aim of adapting resources to suit them. They will also provide information on the social, economic, and environmental benefits of recycling glass containers.

The campaign will also help the council in meeting the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals. It also serves as a reminder that small changes can have a big impact when it comes to protecting the planet.