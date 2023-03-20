Revving up for Retro Almería: Classic Cars to take over Roquetas del Mar

By Betty Henderson • 20 March 2023 • 14:35

Retro Almería’s car show is one of the highlights of the event, showcasing some of the most unique classic cars in the region. Photo credit: Retro Almeria (via Facebook)

CAR LOVERS are ready to rev their engines in Almería because the Retro Almería car show is back and better than ever! From Friday, April 14 to Sunday, April 16, the town of Roquetas del Mar will welcome a plethora of retro cars to its Palacio de Congresos Aguadulce.

Car enthusiasts will be treated to an exciting lineup of events all weekend long, including a car show and exhibition, sales of classic car vehicles and parts, and stalls selling car merchandise.

The event’s cafeteria is also set to serve up delicious homemade food to help guests fuel up after a long day of exploring the fair. The event will also feature an extensive play area complete with bouncy castles, trampolines, and various activities to keep the little ones entertained.

Tickets for the event start at €6 and are available online at: https://unumove.com/zona-inscripcion/ticket/retroalmeria-2023-entrada-publico-general/ Interested clubs can also contact organisers through email or phone to reserve their spot. The festival will open at 4pm on Friday and 10am on both weekend days, remaining open until 8pm.