By Anna Ellis • 20 March 2023 • 15:13
Roquetas de Mar wants the high season to begin at Easter. Image: Charlesy / Shutterstock.com
All the infrastructures and services offered by the Town Hall on the beaches are a consequence of a demand by the users who occupy the coastline of Roquetas de Mar, whether visitors or locals.
This is always under the premise of offering guarantees of the quality and safety of the beaches, so that, due to the high occupancy during the bathing season, the Town Hall of Roquetas de Mar is obliged to place and maintain these facilities and services.
These movable assets are intended, in addition, to provide safety for beach users and also to improve accessibility, prioritising equipment for people with disabilities or reduced mobility.
These include signage, nautical canals, wooden walkways, accessible walkways, accessible shaded areas, marked accessible bathing areas, sports areas, surveillance chairs and blue canisters, among others.
With regard to facilities provided by third parties, the facilities or services are, in particular, sun loungers and parasols, nautical activities, ice cream pedestals, children’s games, water parks, beach kiosks and massage plots, among others.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.