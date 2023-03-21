Benalmadena’s pays tribute to two of the biggest bands in history, Depeche Mode and U2

Two shows on the same night and on the same stage, you can’t miss it!

The band extravaganza is being held on April 14 at 9:00.PM at the Benalmadena Auditorium, Av Rocio Jurado, Benalmadena.

For more information or to book tickets (+34) 952 44 06 23.

Pioneering English band Depeche Mode took the underground electronic club sounds of the early ’80s and expanded them to stadium-sized levels within a decade, becoming one of the best-selling international groups in the process.

One of the first acts to establish a musical identity based completely around the use of synthesizers, they debuted with a bouncy electro-pop spirit which gradually developed into a darker, more dramatic synth-rock style that ultimately positioned them as one of the quintessential alternative bands of their era.

U2 is an Irish rock band from Dublin, formed in 1976. The group consists of Bono, the Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. U2’s early sound was rooted in post-punk but eventually grew to incorporate influences from many genres of popular music.

Throughout the group’s musical career, they have maintained a sound built on melodic instrumentals, highlighted by the Edge’s timbrally varied guitar textures and Bono’s expressive vocals.