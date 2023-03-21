Kremlin accuses Washington and EU of not allowing Kyiv to enter into peace talks

By Chris King • 21 March 2023 • 19:33

Image of Dmitry Peskov. Credit: ID1974/Shutterstock.com

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin Press Secretary claimed that Kyiv is being blocked from entering into peace talks by Washington and the EU.

Speaking with host Pavel Zarubin this morning, Tuesday, March 21, on the ‘Russia-1′ television channel, Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin Press Secretary claimed that Washington and the EU are blocking Kyiv from entering into peace talks.

“Washington, European capitals, but most of all, Washington, is filled with the desire not to allow Kyiv under any pretext, to enter into peace negotiations. They simply do not allow Kyiv to even think about it”, he told Zarubin.

Peskov was commenting on the statement made by the White House representative on the eve of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow that the United States would consider it unacceptable if any calls for peace in Ukraine were made following the results of the Russian-Chinese summit, as reported by tass.ru.

As Peskov noted, “now that the masks have been dropped, Western countries show their bestial grin. Except for us and the PRC”, the presidential press secretary added. According to him, such statements by the West are treated in the Kremlin “as a reality with which one has to live”.

