Business Extra

By Linda Hall • 22 March 2023 • 21:09

INFLATION VICTIM: Price of sugar has increased by 52 per cent in Spain

Not so sweet SUGAR has been more affected by inflation than any other product in Spain, with a 52 per cent price rise. As the country does not produce enough sugar to cover its needs, has been exposed to international events in general and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in particular.

Jobs query THOUSANDS of jobs in the City are at risk following the emergency merger between the Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse. UBS has 6,000 London employees and Credit Suisse approximately 5,000, but neither bank has yet revealed how the rushed “shotgun marriage” will affect them.

Outward bound SUPERDRY, whose shares fell sharply in January, sold its intellectual property assets in much of the Asia-Pacific region to South Korea’s Cowell Fashion Company for approximately £40 million. (€45.2). Cowell will own and use the brand in its home market before extending to other countries, including China.

Big money ACCORDING to Bank of Spain figures, deposits in the country’s savings accounts amounted to €1,612 billion at the end of 2022. Santander, BBVA and Caixabank between them accounted for €935 billion – 57.5 per cent of the total – compared with 53.8 per cent at the end of 2021

Booked up JULIA QUINN, the American author of the bestselling Bridgerton series who has sold 20 million books in the US alone, said she was optimistic that human creativity would survive, despite book-writing chatbots. Meanwhile romantic fiction sales in the UK have doubled over the past three years.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram