Classical music fans in for a treat at Palma’s Easter Concert

After Johan Sebastian Bach’s death in 1750, Classicism, a new musical era, was born.

The program of this concert strolls through the decade that goes from 1777 to 1788 with the inestimable accompaniment of three Classicist giants such as Mozart, Boccherini, and Haydn.

The concert begins with Mozart’s Missa Brevis, composed for the Cathedral of Salzburg in 1777 when he was just 21 years old.

The concert will then turn to Boccherini’s 26th Symphony, which was created by the great Latin genius in 1788 for the Prussian Court.

The special night will end with Haydn’s 83rd Symphony “La Poule” (1785) for the Concert de la Loge Olympique de Paris.

This enchanting classical collection will take place at 8:00.PM on March 31 at the Teatre Principal de Palma, Carrer de la Riera, 2, 07003.

For more information email: [email protected] or call (+34) 971 219 700.