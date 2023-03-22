By Anna Ellis • 22 March 2023 • 15:21
Classical music fans in for a treat at Palma’s Easter Concert. Image: Ensemble Tramuntana.
After Johan Sebastian Bach’s death in 1750, Classicism, a new musical era, was born.
The program of this concert strolls through the decade that goes from 1777 to 1788 with the inestimable accompaniment of three Classicist giants such as Mozart, Boccherini, and Haydn.
The concert begins with Mozart’s Missa Brevis, composed for the Cathedral of Salzburg in 1777 when he was just 21 years old.
The concert will then turn to Boccherini’s 26th Symphony, which was created by the great Latin genius in 1788 for the Prussian Court.
The special night will end with Haydn’s 83rd Symphony “La Poule” (1785) for the Concert de la Loge Olympique de Paris.
This enchanting classical collection will take place at 8:00.PM on March 31 at the Teatre Principal de Palma, Carrer de la Riera, 2, 07003.
For more information email: [email protected] or call (+34) 971 219 700.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.