By Anna Ellis • 22 March 2023 • 14:04
DEBRA to host charity golf tournament at Aloha Golf Club on Saturday, March 25. Image: DEBRA
Butterfly Skin or Epidermolysis bullosa is a rare, genetic, and currently incurable disease that causes extreme fragility of the skin. For more information head to the website: www.pieldemariposa.es
If you would like to take part in the event, email: [email protected] or call (+34) 674 11 19 52.
The entrance fee is €120 and €30 for members of the club.
DEBRA confirmed: “This is the only opportunity to play at one of the most prestigious clubs in Marbella in 2023 as the club will be closed for the remainder of the year”
This tournament will be held in memory of Don Fisher, one of the founders of this tournament. “Don was always there for us: helping, supporting and organising these events for over 20 years”.
In other news the charity has already announced the next events scheduled for the summer months: a tournament at the Marbella Golf Club (Benahavis) taking place in August and a Gala evening at the Aloha Golf Club, including dinner, music and fantastic prizes.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
