Ed Sheeran talks about his alcohol, drugs and depression with Rolling Stone Magazine

By Julia Cameron • 22 March 2023 • 12:29

Picture by Mr Pics at Shutterstock

Singer Ed Sheeran, 32, has been talking to Rolling Stone Magazine about his problems with drugs, alcohol, and depression.

He said in the magazine interview that in his twenties he was a party boy. He went on to say that whilst he was always a drinker he didn’t try drugs until he was twenty-four. He told the Rolling Stone Journalist it started when he was at a festival and thought “well if all of my friends do it, it can’t be that bad.”

But then said that “then it just turns into a habit that you do once a week and then once a day and then, like, twice a day and then, like, without booze. It just became bad vibes.”

These days, however, Ed Sheeran doesn’t touch drugs or spirits. He said this came about as a result of the death of his good friend, Jamal Edwards. Jamal died from cardiac arrhythmia which was brought on by cocaine use.

He said “I would never, ever, touch anything again, because that’s how Jamal died. And that’s just disrespectful to his memory to even, like, go near.”

He stopped drinking spirits when his wife Cheryl who was pregnant at the time asked him if he wanted her to be driven to give birth at the hospital by someone else. Ed says he realised he wanted to be the one to drive Cheryl to the hospital and he didn’t want to be drunk holding his baby.

He also touched on his problems with depression after his wife, Cheryl Seaborn was diagnosed with a tumour during her pregnancy which has now been removed.

Source: https://news.sky.com/story/ed-sheeran-reveals-struggles-with-drugs-alcohol-and-depression-12839858