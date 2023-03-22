‘Eunuch maker’ accused of ‘castrating men live on TV’ from his UK flat for paid subscribers 

By Imran Khan • 22 March 2023 • 22:25

A man named Marius Gustavson has been alleged to have made ‘ extreme body modifications’ on other men including castrating them

A man who is accused of conducting castrations on other men and then broadcasting the footage on his “eunuch maker” website, has appeared in front of a court in the UK on Wednesday, March 22.

According to the Independent, Gustavson, who is originally from Norway, is alleged to have performed “extreme body modifications, including the removal of penises and testicles”, on other men. Westminster Magistrates’ Court was informed that the “procedures were filmed and uploaded to the eunuch maker website he ran, and subscribers would pay to watch”.

Gustavson faces the charges along with eight others and involves up to 29 offences including “extreme body modifications, the removal of body parts, the trade in body parts and the uploading of videos”.

The operation was allegedly started six years ago and is reported to have brought in over £200,000 in income.

Nine men appeared in court as Gustavson, who lives in Tottenham, is charged with “conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent between January 1, 2016, and January 1 last year and five counts of causing GBH to five alleged victims”.

He has also been charged with “acquiring or possessing criminal property, making an indecent image of a child and distributing an indecent image of a child”.

As per the report, all the alleged victims are part of a society, where people are willing to make extreme modifications to their bodies.

