Teenager in UK found guilty of murder after SHOCKING attack on 15-year-old resulted in knife piercing lung and heart 

By Imran Khan • 22 March 2023 • 20:26

Teenager in UK found guilty of murder after SHOCKING attack on 15-year-old resulted in knife entering lung and heart Image: Brian-A-Jackson Shutterstock.com

A 17-year-old was found guilty of murder after he stabbed a teenager who was on his way back home from school

A teenage boy has been found guilty of murdering 15-year-old Khayri Mclean, who had been attacked while on his way back from school.

During the murder hearing, prosecutors informed the court that the accused, who was 16 years old at the time of the attack, was accompanied by another teenager.

The two accused then waited for the victim, while wearing balaclavas and armed with knives.

The Leeds Crown Court, where the hearing took place, had been earlier informed that the teenager along with his co-accused then charged toward Khayri, as he left the school along with his friends.

“The 15-year-old stabbed Khayri in the chest with what proved to be a fatal blow as it went through his ribs and penetrated one of his lungs and heart”, said Prosecutor Jonathan Sandiford, as cited by the Mirror.

As per reports, he has already been found guilty of murder.

“Khayri fell to the floor and was defenceless on his back when the 17-year-old defendant, who had denied murder, stabbed him in his lower leg”; said Sandiford.

According to the statement by the prosecutors, “he did not inflict the fatal blow” and is “guilty of murder because the pair acted together and were encouraging and supporting each other to carry out that attack”.

Khayri was then rushed to the Leeds General Infirmary’s Major Trauma Unit and later died on the same day due to severe injuries.

The prosecution also stated that the incident was “well-planned” and a “targeted attack” on Khayri, with the “intention of killing him or at least causing him really serious harm”.

Another hearing will now be held on Thursday, as per judge Justice Farbey, who will be discussing the next step, and the sentencing will then take place further on another date, yet to be fixed.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.