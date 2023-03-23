Black Cat survives trip under the bonnet of a car

By Julia Cameron • 23 March 2023 • 12:59

Photo by Viacheslav Lopatin at Shutterstock

Rose the black cat is glad to be back at home after surviving a 5-mile round trip under the bonnet of a neighbour’s car.

Mr King of Kent took his grandchildren to school in his Vauxhall Astra and afterwards decided to give the car an oil check. But instead of the oil stick, David found himself looking into two big green eyes.

He then shouted for his wife Tina to come and look. Tina said “I thought what’s wrong? What I didn’t expect to see was two eyes staring back at David from a ball of fluff.”

She then went on to say “We weren’t even sure it was alive. I gently prodded it with a stick to check it was breathing and saw it was a terrified little cat. It reversed even further into the engine and was stuck. I tried to reach it but it was too far down and there wasn’t any way I could coax it out.”

The cat was eventually rescued by UK Charity Cats Protection and returned to its owner, Mr King’s neighbour Alison Webster.

She said she thought the four-year-old cat called Rose was asleep on her son’s bed when he was actually under the bonnet of Mr King’s car. But she went on to say that “Rose is back to galloping around the house as if nothing has happened, but I am pretty sure she has used up one of her nine lives.”

Source: https://news.sky.com/story/terrified-cat-survives-five-mile-trip-under-bonnet-of-car-12839987