Breaking: Fire in restaurant at the port of Fuengirola

By Sarah Newton-John • 23 March 2023 • 9:49

Instagram users at the port of Fuengirola have captured footage of a blaze in a restaurant, more details to follow.

Comments from the scene include: “I hope they have security cameras and catch the pyromaniac, the other place with fire is about 200 meters away. If they picked up the terrace, as almost all restaurants do, the fire would not have been so serious.”

And: “Omg 😱 misfortunes are just happening!!!!”

