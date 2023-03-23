Breaking: Fire in restaurant at the port of Fuengirola

By Sarah Newton-John • 23 March 2023 • 9:49
Comments from the scene include: “I hope they have security cameras and catch the pyromaniac, the other place with fire is about 200 meters away. If they picked up the terrace, as almost all restaurants do, the fire would not have been so serious.”
And: “Omg 😱 misfortunes are just happening!!!!”
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.