By Imran Khan • 23 March 2023 • 0:28

UPDATE: Police arrests four suspects for stabbing 16-year-old to death in Northampton as area remains cordoned

UPDATE March 23 (12.28 am) – Officials in Northampton said four people including two teenagers were arrested on Wednesday, March 22 for stabbing a teenager to death

Four males have been arrested by officials in Northampton after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in the Kingsthorpe area.

According to the BBC, police said that they had been called at 15.35 GMT to the area, after reports that “a boy had been knifed”.

Emergency services were rushed to the scene and the boy died shortly after.

A cordon has been imposed on Harborough Road, between the junction next to the Cock Hotel and Waitrose.

Police said that the cordon is expected to remain in place overnight into Thursday, March 24, as investigations continue.

“Although arrests had been made the force is still appealing for witnesses”, said Detective Inspector Simon Barnes.

He added, that “this was an isolated incident”

Northamptonshire police have also said that there will be an increased presence of police in the area.

________________________________________________________________________________

ORIGINAL March 22 (7.29 pm) – Police in Northampton have set up a major cordon following a suspected stabbing i n the Kingthorpe area

A major police operation is underway in Northampton after a suspected stabbing has been reported in the area.

According to ITV, the suburb has been brought to a standstill, after a cordon has been set up, as emergency vehicles and an air ambulance have also been reported on the scene.

Reports suggest the incident took place near the Cock Inn on Harborough Road of the Kingsthorpe area.

As per eyewitness accounts, a group of teenagers were spotted fighting on the road, before someone pulled out a knife.

In a tweet, the Northamptonshire Police have asked people to avoid the area.

The police also stated, “We’re currently at the scene of an incident in Harborough Road, Northampton.

“The road is closed between the Cock Hotel junction and the Kingsthorpe Waitrose.

“Members of the public are asked to find an alternative route until further notice.”

Meanwhile, delays are being reported on the road near the scene of the incident as traffic has built up in the area.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.