Deadly diet: Dentist in USA ‘killed his wife with poison protein shakes’

By John Ensor • 23 March 2023 • 9:20

Evil dentist used poison shakes. Anisorn Nakdee/shutterstock

A Colorado dentist has been arrested and charged with murdering his wife by lacing her pre-workout protein shakes with arsenic and cyanide so he could be with a woman he was having an affair with, according to USA Today.

James ‘Jim’ Craig, 45, is charged with murdering his wife Angela, 43, the mother of his six children, by slowly poisoning her to death with potassium cyanide. He was arrested early Sunday and is currently being held in jail on first-degree murder charges. His arrest comes four days after he drove his wife, to a local hospital because “she was complaining of severe headaches and dizziness.”

While doctors were unable to figure out what was wrong with Mrs Craig, police began investigating Mr Craig after his dental practice partner, Ryan Redfearn, told a nurse that Craig had ordered potassium cyanide even though they did not need it for their work.

Angela died on March 18, four days after being admitted to the hospital with dizziness and nausea. She first started feeling sick on March 6 and visited hospital twice before she was admitted before her death.

Police said that shortly after arriving at the hospital, Mrs Craig’s condition “deteriorated rapidly.” She was then placed on a ventilator in an intensive care unit but was “declared medically brain dead a short time later.”

“When the suspicious details of this case came to light, our team of officers and homicide detectives tirelessly worked to uncover the truth behind the victim’s sudden illness and death,” said Aurora Police Division Chief Mark Hildebrand. “It was quickly discovered this was in fact a heinous, complex, and calculated murder.”

According to his wife’s family, Mr Craig had “had multiple affairs over the years, had run his dental practice ‘into the ground’ and had gambled away thousands of dollars.” He is set to appear in court on Thursday March 23.

