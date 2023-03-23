Mallorca policeman jailed for filming sex with underage boys

By Sarah Newton-John • 23 March 2023 • 8:40

Mallorca, Spain/Shutterstock Images

A Guardia Civil officer, 54, has been jailed for 10 years in Mallorca for abusing teenagers and recording the sexual encounters on film.

The cop pleaded guilty on Wednesday in a Palma court after paying the two victims €10,000 each for sexual favours. The first victim was found in September 2020 on the Romeo app, a dating site for gays, bisexuals and trans people.

The man groomed the 15-year-old by chatting for four months until the boy agreed to meet at Inca station to have sex with the man in exchange for an iPhone. The cop did not give the phone to the boy, instead at a later meeting driving him to the Puig de Santa Magdalena where they had sex in exchange for €80.

The accused used the promise of the phone to arrange further meetings, but the minor refused. The iPhone was eventually given in January 2021 and the liaison ended.

Meanwhile the policeman was in relationship with a 17-year-old dyslexic youth with a mental disability from June 2020 to April 2021. The man took videos of their sexual encounters, according to the prosecution. The teenager reported the relationship to a youth centre and the officer was arrested in April 2021.

During a search of his home, located in a Guardia Civil barracks, three hard drives and a mobile phone containing 49,200 graphic image files were found.

