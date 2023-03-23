By Imran Khan • 23 March 2023 • 20:19

Man assaults his 68-year-old mother in Spain before strangling her to death Image: Roman Sigaev Shutterstock.com

Police in Spain have arrested a man for allegedly killing his mother in a neighbourhood of Valencia

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in Spain and accused by the police of killing his 68-year-old mother in Valencia.

According to Policia Nacional, cited by El Confidencial, the incident took place in the neighbourhood of San Marcelino at 1.30 am on Thursday, March 23.

Police sources said that the cause of death has not been identified, as the autopsy is presently being conducted by the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML).

As per local reports, the detainee is said to have “hit his mother with a broom” and then “strangled” her.

Sources from the Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU) reported that “a SAMU unit was sent to the scene and the death of the woman was confirmed”.

Officials said that “The incident took place in a flat on the first floor of number 14, Calle San Marcelino, which has been sealed off by the National Police”.

Following an investigation by the police in the neighbourhood, several residents of the building stated that they knew nothing about what had happened.

Locals said that the deceased woman was a teacher and that they had not seen her for “a long time”.

Some even mentioned that it had been “four or five years” since she had been seen on the streets.

They also pointed out that she had two children living with her and that they had never “heard any fights in the house and that the police had never been there”.

