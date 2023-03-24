Costa Blanca South NIBS: News in Brief from the Costa Blanca South region

By Betty Henderson • 24 March 2023 • 10:38

Costa Blanca South NIBS: Your weekly news briefing from the region. Photo credit: Werner Wilmes / Wikimedia Commons

Auction fever

The Plaza39 auction on Saturday, March 18 was a wild ride, thanks to the auctioneering skills of the electrifying Nicky Peck at the helm. The event raised an incredible total which will be released once all the money is in.

Quake alert

A 3.1 magnitude earthquake hit Torrevieja and surrounding areas on Thursday, March 23, just before midnight. Concerned residents from various locations including Orihuela, Guardamar and Los Altos reported hearing and feeling the tremor although no damage was recorded.

Waste not

San Fulgencio Town Hall has come up with an innovative solution to tackle furniture and large item waste, with a convenient collection service. Call or WhatsApp 693927778 or use the San Fulgencio +Limpio app to arrange a pick-up.

Blazing brigade

On Wednesday, March 22, Torrevieja firefighters acted quickly to put out a fire in the garage of a residential building. After receiving the call at 3:47 a.m., firefighters sprung into action to control the situation and prevent any injuries.

Tee off

Golfers are invited to swing into action and join Help Vega Baja’s exciting mini golf tournament at Quesada Mini Golf on Saturday, April 29! All ages and abilities are welcome for a fun-filled afternoon of friendly competition while raising vital funds.

Charity care

La Florida charity fair is back on Friday, March 31 from 12pm-5pm, offering handmade goods and clothes. The fair supports local animal rescue, Little Pod Association. Guests are invited to come and find unique products while contributing to a good cause.