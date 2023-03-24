Harry Kane finally cracks the goal scoring record

By Julia Cameron • 24 March 2023 • 7:49

At last Harry Kane has cracked the goal-scoring record by beating Wayne Rooney’s record of 53 goals with a penalty at last night’s game in Naples.

He scored the penalty in the first half of the England v Italy game to put England ahead 2-0. After the game, he said “I was so excited to put an England shirt back on, it means everything. He went on to say “It’s a great night. We haven’t won anything in Italy for so long so it’s a special night.”

Kane, a Tottenham forward made his debut for England in 2015 and became their permanent captain in 2018.

He told Channel 4 “I was on the pitch when Rooney broke the record and I know what it meant to him. I remember presenting the boot to Wayne when he broke the record and he said, ‘one day I’ll be giving this back to you.’”

“It had to be a penalty of course! When the ball hit the net there was so much emotion. Thanks to all the players, staff, fans, my wife, and everyone back home who helped me get to this stage.”

Rooney was quick to congratulate Kane. He tweeted “Congratulations to Harry Kane on becoming England’s all-time leading goal scorer. I knew it wouldn’t take long but that was quick. Great man, an unbelievable goal scorer and an England legend.

England finished the match 2-1 to make the European qualification. Their victory was all the sweeter as they hadn’t beaten the champions in an away match since 1961.

