Atopic dermatitis (AD) is becoming a topical topic for the over-50s

By Linda Hall • 25 March 2023 • 16:11

BUBBLE BATH: Its ingredients are best avoided for atopic dermatitis Photo credit: Pexels/Cottonbro Studio

ATOPIC DERMATITIS (AD) is no more and no less than the most common type of eczema.

Skin becomes red, inflamed and in some cases may flake. Although generally considered a childhood ailment, a peak time for developing adult-onset AD is in your 50s.

Common triggers include soaps, detergents, shampoo, washing-up liquid and bubble bath. Environmental factors like cold or dry weather and dampness also play an important part, as do dust mites, pet fur, pollen and moulds.

Some foods produce flareups as well as anti-hypertension medication and diuretics, especially in the elderly.

Vitamin D helps, but moisturisers are the most usual AD treatment although dermatologists recommend avoiding those containing fragrances, essential oils, urea, lanolin, retinoids and ethanol amongst other ingredients.

