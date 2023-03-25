Atopic dermatitis (AD) is becoming a topical topic for the over-50s

By Linda Hall • 25 March 2023 • 16:11
BUBBLE BATH: Its ingredients are best avoided for atopic dermatitis
Photo credit: Pexels/Cottonbro Studio
Skin becomes red, inflamed and in some cases may flake. Although generally considered a childhood ailment, a peak time for developing adult-onset AD is in your 50s.
Common triggers include soaps, detergents, shampoo, washing-up liquid and bubble bath. Environmental factors like cold or dry weather and dampness also play an important part, as do dust mites, pet fur, pollen and moulds.
Some foods produce flareups as well as anti-hypertension medication and diuretics, especially in the elderly.
Vitamin D helps, but moisturisers are the most usual AD treatment although dermatologists recommend avoiding those containing fragrances, essential oils, urea, lanolin, retinoids and ethanol amongst other ingredients.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.