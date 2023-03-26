By Imran Khan • 26 March 2023 • 11:00

UPDATE: Man jailed in Spain for murder of 25-year-old WOMAN after her body was found in Mora la Nova

UPDATE March 26 (11 am) – A court in Spain has sentenced a man to jail for the murder of a woman after her body was found at a farm in Mora la Nova

A man who was arrested in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old girl in Mora la Nova has been jailed.

According to CCMA.CAT, the man who has not been officially named will face provisional prison without bail.

The accused has reportedly accepted his right not to testify, during a hearing that took place in the region of Falset.

The body of the girl, from Garcia, was found on Thursday morning next to the N-420 national road, after her family had reported her missing as she wid not return home after work.

On Friday afternoon, hundreds of residents gathered in the town square of Garcia, where the victim was from, to hold a minute of silence and condemn the murder of the young woman.

UPDATE March 23 (9.23 pm) – Mossos d’Esquadra have arrested a man allegedly linked to the death of a woman found on a farm in Spain

Police in Spain have arrested a man allegedly linked to the death of a 25-year-old woman whose body was found on a farm in Móra la Nova (Tarragona) on Thursday, March 23, according to 20Minutes.

Official reports suggest the man arrested is a friend of the murdered woman.

He is reportedly a foreign national and a resident of the municipality of Móra d’Ebre which is located next to Mora la Nova.

As per El Periódico, investigators have “not ruled out the possibility of it being a sexist crime, although they consider it increasingly unlikely, as the two were not in a romantic relationship”. Mossos d’Esquadra received a tip-off about the body, which showed “signs of violence”.

As per reports, a farmer made a call at 8.15 am before the officers went to the scene, which was near the N-420.

The judicial committee then arrived and certified the death with signs of violence followed by the forensic team, which collected the evidence.

The family reported the disappearance of the young woman on Wednesday night when she did not return to her home in the municipality of Garcia after work.

An investigation is underway which is being conducted by the Catalan police.

ORIGINAL March 23 (3. 20 pm) – Officials said that the lifeless body of a 25-year-old was found in the Mora la Nova region of Spain on a farm next to the motorway

Police have said that a dead body of a young woman has been found with ‘signs of violence’ in Spain.

According to Cadena SER, a farmer in Móra la Nova, located in the Tarragona province, found the body of the woman on the morning of Thursday, March 23.

As per official reports, the woman who has not yet been officially named was 25 years old and had been reported missing by her family, after she did not return home on the previous night.

Officials said that the woman is from the municipality of Garcia, also in the province of Tarragona.

Local reports suggest that the woman had a partner for a short time and an ex-partner with whom she had a good relationship.

Investigations are now being conducted by the Mossos d’Esquadra, who stated that no arrests have been made in the case so far.

Police also said that the body was found on the farm next to the N-420 road and two people have been questioned during the investigation.

