Crypto Game Changer: TMS Network (TMSN) Outpaces Shiba Inu (SHIB) and TRON (TRX) with Jaw-Dropping 700%

By EWN • 26 March 2023 • 9:30

The cryptocurrency market has seen its fair share of ups and downs, with some investments proving to be lucrative while others underperform. One investment that has been making waves in the market recently is TMS Network (TMSN), which has provided returns of up to 700%.

This impressive growth rate has outpaced popular cryptocurrencies like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and TRON (TRX), leaving investors and analysts alike impressed with TMS Network’s potential.

In this article, we’ll take a closer look at all three and explore why TMS Network (TMSN) has become such a game-changer in the cryptocurrency market.

TMS Network (TMSN)

TMS Network (TMSN) is offering a unique approach to DeFi investing, with its multi-chain investing platform giving users access to a vast array of assets in one place, including over 500 cryptocurrencies, stocks, forex, and CFDs.

Utilising price aggregation, TMS Network (TMSN) finds the best prices in under a second, eliminating the need for investors to shop around for the best deal.

TMS Network (TMSN) also offers a non-custodial portfolio management system, allowing users to connect their wallets and trade without an account.

TMS Network (TMSN) provides social trading tools and a comprehensive education platform, making it an attractive option for investors. Already providing returns of 700%, TMS Network (TMSN) is set to become one of the most popular pre-sales in the market.

The significant level of investor interest in TMS Network (TMSN) is evident from the fact that it raised $500,000 during the initial stage of its presale.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has gained attention for its innovative DeFi ecosystem, including creating a decentralised exchange (DEX), ShibaSwap.

Shiba Inu (SHIB), popular for being a dog-themed meme coin, runs on the Ethereum network and recently experienced a significant surge during the last bullish market, attracting envy from investors. At its peak, Shiba Inu (SHIB) managed to eliminate more than four zeros, resulting in early investors earning over 50,000% returns on their investments.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)’s DeFi, and blockchain products cater to a broad range of enthusiasts, making it a versatile investment option. With a current market capitalisation of $8 billion and a year-to-date gain of 70%, SHIB’s staying power and potential to remain a major player in the crypto market are undeniable.

Tron (TRX)

Tron (TRX) is a decentralised platform that was established in 2017 to revolutionise the digital entertainment industry. Tron (TRX)’s primary goal is to create a decentralised content-sharing ecosystem where creators can directly connect with their audience without the need for intermediaries.

The platform enables developers to create decentralised applications (dApps) for various entertainment sectors, such as gaming, social media, and content distribution, by providing a scalable, efficient, and secure infrastructure.

Initially launched as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum network, Tron (TRX) later migrated to its own mainnet in 2018, employing a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism that allows for faster transaction processing, lower fees, and greater energy efficiency than traditional Proof of Work (PoW) systems.

Tron (TRX) has made significant progress since its inception, including the acquisition of the popular peer-to-peer file-sharing platform BitTorrent in 2018. This acquisition led to the development of BitTorrent Token (BTT) and further expansion of the Tron (TRX) ecosystem.

Conclusion

TMS Network (TMSN) has outpaced Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Tron (TRX) in terms of returns, with an impressive growth rate of 700%. TMS Network’s multi-chain investing platform offers access to over 500 cryptocurrencies, stocks, forex, and CFDs, utilising price aggregation to find the best deals quickly. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is known for its DeFi ecosystem, including the decentralised exchange ShibaSwap, while Tron (TRX) aims to create a decentralised content-sharing ecosystem for the entertainment industry.

