By Imran Khan • 26 March 2023 • 10:37

Shark ‘longer than some boats’ SPOTTED near Cornwall Image: Aaron Schlenter Shutterstock.com

A huge shark has been spotted by tourists near Cornwall off the coast of St Ives

A tourist had a rare encounter while visiting St Ives in Cornwall as she spotted a “huge” shark around the harbour.

Olga Bates was visiting the area with her family when they spotted the massive shark, which she said was ‘longer than some of the boats’.

The video of the shark was posted online, and has since become viral, as per experts who analysed it stated that Olga had spotted a rare basking shark.

This species of shark is considered to be the second largest in terms of size and can grow to a length of up to 45 feet.

Olga who is from Knighton in Wales also said that just before spotting the giant, they saw “a group of seals hiding from the shark”.

“We had been very lucky”, she said, as cited by The Scotsman, adding, “We woke up so early to watch the sunrise and spotted seals hiding under the bridge and then we saw what they were hiding from – the shark”.

Olga also stated that “It was amazing to see and it was so close to the beach. It was an amazing surprise for us, we have never seen one that close before”.

She continued, “We were enjoying the views and the sunshine, we were overwhelmed”.

“We estimate it was around 10ft, it was longer than some of the boats”, she said.

Basking sharks are found in oceans and seas across the world and are known as ‘gentle giants’.

