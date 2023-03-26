Two hundred new Local Police officers ready to help the province of Alicante

Before taking up their duties in their respective municipalities as civil servants, these officers must undergo practical training, which will last for two months.

Throughout the training, they will still be working but won’t be carrying a firearm.

Then, if they pass the evaluation, they will take up their duties as new Local Police officers.

Of the two hundred applicants, 104 are from the city of Alicante.

The Head of the Local Police of Alicante, Jose Maria Conesa, confirmed: “Now they have two months of practice in their local councils. We are going to assign them to different units. It will be very useful for security at Easter and Santa Faz, for example.”

In two months they will finish their training and they will be re-evaluated.

When these 104 officers take up their posts, the city of Alicante will have more than 560 officers.

