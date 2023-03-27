BREAKING: Woman pulls out revolver at children’s football match in Spain as people rush to restrain her

By Imran Khan • 27 March 2023 • 12:33

BREAKING: French woman pulls out revolver at children's football match in Spain as people rush to restrain her

Police in Spain arrested a 61-year-old French woman after she pulled out a revolver at a football match for children in Alcobendas

A French woman has been arrested in Spain after she pulled out a revolver at a children´s football match held in Alcobendas.

According to El Periodico on Monday, March 27, the incident happened at a football match for 6-year-olds.

The gun was spotted being held in the hand of the woman by a member of the staff during the match at a football field in Manuel de Falla street.

After spotting her, several members of the public, along with two off-duty Policia Nacional officers, rushed towards her and managed to restrain her, until the local police arrived.

She was then arrested and police found two weapons that were loaded with ammunition.

Officials said that “In addition, the detainee had 12 cartridges, four flares and a can of pepper spray. She was disguised with a wig, sunglasses and panties, among other clothing”.

The 61-year-old was then taken to the Infanta Sofía Hospital, where she was admitted to the psychiatric unit after being examined by the medical staff.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.