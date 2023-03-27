Man faces court amid SHOCKING claims of misleading women to father 550 children around the world  

By Imran Khan • 27 March 2023 • 15:24

Dutchman faces court amid SHOCKING claims of misleading women to father 550 children around the world Image: Facebook

The Donorkind Foundation is suing a 41-year-old Dutchman claiming he has misled hundreds of women and may have fathered nearly 550 children

A Dutchman is being sued to stop him from ‘obsessively’ donating his sperm after a foundation claims that he has fathered hundreds of children across the globe.

According to the DonorKind Foundation, cited by Mail Online, Jonathan Jacob Meijer is being sued, as the foundation claim he has “misled hundreds of women all over the world and may have fathered nearly 550 children”.

The 41-year-old man had reportedly been blacklisted by the Dutch Society of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in the Hague, as they claimed that he had fathered 102 children across ten different clinics in the country.

But according to local reports, he continued to donate sperm abroad in Denmark and Ukraine. He is also claimed to have been offering his services through social media and websites.

One of the mothers who is fighting the case along with the DonorKind foundation said, “If I had known he had already fathered more than 100 children I would never have chosen him”.

She also stated that “If I think about the consequences this could have for my child I am sick to my stomach”.

“Many mothers have told him he needs to stop, but nothing helps. So going to court is the only option I have to protect my child”, Eva added.

Meanwhile, in a statement Ties van der Meer, the foundation’s chairman, said, “We are taking action against this man because the national government is doing nothing”.

She added, “He has a global reach via the internet and he does business with large, international sperm banks”.

Mark de Hek, who is representing the foundation as their lawyer said that he is violating “the agreements with the clinics and with the prospective parents because they trusted his promise that he would father a maximum of 25 children”.

Hek also stated that “This behavior is dangerous for the mental well-being and health of donor children. By preferring his reproductive urge, the donor is acting unlawfully”.

___________________________________________________________

