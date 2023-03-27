Hollywood actor Jonathan Majors arrested in New York accused of allegedly assaulting a woman

By Chris King • 27 March 2023 • 1:53

Image of actor Jonathan Majors. Credit: Wikipedia - By ColliderVideo - Vimeo: Jonathan Majors on ‘White Boy Rick’ and the Enduring Appeal of Gangster Movies CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=108837506

NYPD officers arrested Hollywood star Jonathan Majors who was accused of allegedly assaulting a woman in his apartment.

Hollywood star Jonathan Majors was reportedly arrested by the NYPD this Saturday, March 25. The actor has been charged with assaulting, strangling and harassing a 30-year-old woman, following a ‘domestic dispute’, to which the police were alerted.

“On Saturday, March 25, at around 11:14 a.m., police received a call from an apartment”, stated the NYPD Deputy Commissioner. “A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old man was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. The victim said she had been assaulted”.

It continued: “Officers detained the male without incident. The victim had sustained minor head and neck injuries and was transported to an area hospital in stable condition”. The assailant has since been identified as Jonathan Majors.

“He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up”, the actor’s representative Carrie Gordon told the media in a statement.

Majors is not currently in police custody, and the terms of his relationship with the victim beyond ‘domestic’ have not been clarified. His lawyer Priya Chaudhry, told The Independent on Sunday 26, that her client was innocent of the accusation.

“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently”, she said in a statement.

It continued: “This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver, and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations. All the evidence proves that Mr Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever”.

“Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon”, she concluded.

This incident comes at a particularly defining moment for Majors’ career as an actor. He is on the verge of becoming an A-list Hollywood star. Beyond the recent acclaimed screening of Magazine Dreams at the Sundance Film Festival – where Majors plays an obsessive bodybuilder – the past few weeks have seen him headline two blockbusters.

One is ‘Creed III’, where he plays Michael B. Jordan’s rival. The other is ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantummania’, where, after a brief appearance previously in the series ‘Loki’, he now shows up in this film as ‘Kang the Conqueror’.

His arrest could land Marvel in a tricky situation as Kang is conceived to be a recurring villain in the upcoming films, in a similar style to that of Josh Brolin’s ‘Thanos’ character.

After ‘Quantummania’, Majors is being tipped to reappear opposite Tom Hiddleston in the second series of ‘Loki’ and also in the new Avengers two-parter that closes the Multiverse Saga, made up of ‘Secret Wars’ and The ‘Kang Dynasty’.

Majors has seen his main roles in front of the general public come to the forefront in recent months, after appearing in other films such as ‘Devotion: A Hero’s Tale’, and the ‘Lovecraft Territory’ series.

